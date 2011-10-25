(Adds details)
By Twinnie Siu and Joy Leung
HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong-listed shares of
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country's top
aluminium maker, were suspended on Tuesday ahead of the release
of third-quarter earnings because of concern the state company
had disclosed information ahead of the scheduled release later
in the day.
"The H-shares were suspended because of strong gains in the
company's American Depositary Receipts . Also, there have
been media reports that the company's third-quarter earnings
would show strong growth. The stock exchange suspended trade
because of worries over an information leak," a company
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Chalco said in a statement posted on the stock exchange
website that its shares had been suspended pending the release
of an announcement in relation to the company's third-quarter
results.
Chalco expected to post strong third-quarter
results on rising aluminium prices and improving operating
conditions earlier this year, President Luo Jianchuan said in
comments in an industry newspaper published on Saturday.
Luo also cautioned in the report that a weak U.S. economic
recovery and the severity of the European debt crisis would
pressure aluminium prices amid rising costs, which could squeeze
Chalco's profitability.
China's monetary policy tightening measures had also impacted
financing conditions in the mainland, making it more difficult
for Chalco to obtain financing, Luo said in the report, adding
that component companies may encounter cash flow problems if
prices continued to drop.
Chalco's Hong Kong listed shares had gained 1.8 percent in
the pre-open session, prior to the suspension.
A Reuters poll of six analysts estimated Chalco's
third-quarter net profit at 610 million yuan ($95.7 million),
much higher than 82 million yuan reported for the second
quarter.
($1 = 6.375 yuan)
(Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)