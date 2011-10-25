(Adds details)

By Twinnie Siu and Joy Leung

HONG KONG Oct 25 Hong Kong-listed shares of Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , the country's top aluminium maker, were suspended on Tuesday ahead of the release of third-quarter earnings because of concern the state company had disclosed information ahead of the scheduled release later in the day.

"The H-shares were suspended because of strong gains in the company's American Depositary Receipts . Also, there have been media reports that the company's third-quarter earnings would show strong growth. The stock exchange suspended trade because of worries over an information leak," a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Chalco said in a statement posted on the stock exchange website that its shares had been suspended pending the release of an announcement in relation to the company's third-quarter results.

Chalco expected to post strong third-quarter results on rising aluminium prices and improving operating conditions earlier this year, President Luo Jianchuan said in comments in an industry newspaper published on Saturday.

Luo also cautioned in the report that a weak U.S. economic recovery and the severity of the European debt crisis would pressure aluminium prices amid rising costs, which could squeeze Chalco's profitability.

China's monetary policy tightening measures had also impacted financing conditions in the mainland, making it more difficult for Chalco to obtain financing, Luo said in the report, adding that component companies may encounter cash flow problems if prices continued to drop.

Chalco's Hong Kong listed shares had gained 1.8 percent in the pre-open session, prior to the suspension.

A Reuters poll of six analysts estimated Chalco's third-quarter net profit at 610 million yuan ($95.7 million), much higher than 82 million yuan reported for the second quarter. ($1 = 6.375 yuan) (Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)