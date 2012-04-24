BRIEF-Covey Park Energy LLC buys additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy
* Press release - Covey Park announces acquisition of additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy for $465 million
* InterOil: 91% of shares voted approve exxonmobil transaction
