PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Sept 29 Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) has ended an agreement to buy a 29.9 percent stake in Winsway Coking Coal as it would not be able to win approvals from Chinese and overseas authorities by the Sept. 30 deadline, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Friday.
The move comes weeks after Chalco abandoned plans to buy a majority stake in Canada's Mongolia-focused coal miner South Gobi Resources due to political hurdles.
Chalco had said in April that it would buy a stake in Winsway, which supplies Mongolian coking coal imported into China, for $308 million.
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.