SYDNEY Aug 22 Australian fund manager Challenger Ltd said on Monday net profit for the year to June 2011 climbed 7 percent to A$248 million helped by strong annuity flows in wake of equity market volatility and gave a positive outlook.

The firm, which saw assets under management rise 17 percent to A$27.9 billion, said it was targeting 25 percent retail annuity sales growth, and a 7 percent rise to A$430 million in cash earnings for its life unit. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)