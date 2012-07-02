SYDNEY, July 2 Australian private equity firm
Champ Ventures said on Monday it had raised A$475 million ($487
million) for its seventh and largest fund so far, above its
target close of A$450 million.
Private equity firms around the world have found it tougher
to raise money since the global economic downturn in 2008.
The Asia-Pacific, however, has seen its share of global
fundraising rise to 22 percent from just 9 percent in 2008,
Preqin, a private equity tracker, said in a recent report.
The fund would invest in established companies with
enterprise values up to A$200 million, with typical investments
pegged at between A$20 million and A$55 million in expansion
capital and buy-out opportunities.
The fund has made two investments so far in a fleet
management firm and a safety products retailer and plans to
announce a third investment this month, it said in a statement.
Champ Ventures is part of Champ Group, which manages A$2
billion in funds.
($1 = 0.9756 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)