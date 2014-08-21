Aug 21 Cham Paper Group Holding AG : * Says during 6m, total revenue dropped to CHF 116.7 million as result of less

profitable products being discontinued * Says slightly positive net result is expected for the year 2014 * Says H1 at CHF 5.5 million operating result was above corresponding period in

previous year (CHF 2.9 million) * Says net profit of the first six months amounted to CHF 3.6 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage