Oct 12 Privately-held Champion Technologies Inc, which makes oilfield specialty chemicals, is seeking a sale that could value the company at about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Champion Technologies, which competes with Schlumberger NV , Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc, may strike a deal with a larger competitor, the agency said.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.