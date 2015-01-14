TOKYO Jan 14 Japanese staffing firm Recruit
Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to buy Chandler
Macleod Group Ltd and another Australian staffing firm
for a combined sum of about A$360 million ($290 million), as it
speeds its global expansion.
It plans to purchase Chandler Macleod, a human resources
services provider, for roughly A$290 million and Peoplebank
Holdings Pty Ltd, an IT recruitment firm, for A$68.6 million.
With ambitions to become the world's biggest staffing firm
by 2020, Recruit has in recent years snapped up rivals such as
U.S. staffing service CSI, Advantage Resourcing and Staffmark
Holdings, as well as Indeed.com.
Late last year, a Recruit IPO raised roughly $2 billion,
with about half earmarked for further acquisitions and half
going to existing shareholders.
($1=1.2375 Australian dollars)
