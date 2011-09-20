* SCC buys 30 pct in Chandra Asri to gain foothold in
Indonesia
* Temasek's unit Apleton to sell 23 pct stake
* SCC to buy remainder from Indonesian tycoon Pangestu's
Barito Pacific
* Thai firms look for M&A to tap fast growing ASEAN
* SCC shares flat in volatile market
By Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Thailand's Siam
Cement Pcl agreed to buy 30 percent of Indonesia's
Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP) for $442 million
in a deal mainly with Singapore state investor Temasek that
signals growing competition for Southeast Asian petrochemical
assets.
The acquisitive Thai company's biggest overseas investment
gives it a foothold in the fast-growing petrochemical industry
of Southeast Asia's biggest economy, but it also hints at more
deals to come as cash-rich Thai companies seek growth offshore
and regional competition heats up.
Under terms announced on Tuesday, Siam Cement will buy 22.9
percent from a unit of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , and
the rest from PT Barito Pacific Tbk , the holding
company of Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu.
The deal highlights the growing allure of the vast and
often-untapped resources of Indonesia, where M&A volume has more
than doubled to $11.6 billion this year from a year earlier.
"Indonesia not only has growth potential, it also has a lot
of resources which have not been captured and the competition is
relatively low," said Suwat Sinsadok, analyst at Bangkok-based
CIMB Securities.
Temasek has been looking for a buyer for its stake in CAP,
Indonesia's top petrochemical maker.
Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's
Crown Property Bureau, has also said it wants a slice of
Sulfindo Adiusaha, a chemical producer controlled by Indonesia's
Tanojo family, in that could be worth about $700 million.
"The rationale for overseas investments is the lack of
growth opportunities domestically in Thailand," said Andrew
Wong, an energy analyst at Standard and Poor's in Singapore.
The competition looks set to intensify. Singapore and
Malaysia both plan large petrochemical expansions, while Thai
petrochemical companies want to expand offshore production to
tap strong demand in Southeast Asia's emerging markets.
Home to more than 600 million people with a
combined $2 trillion economy, Southeast Asia aims to become a
single market by 2015 to compete with rising Asian powerhouses
China and India, a step that is putting pressure on companies to
accelerate regional production plans.
Indonesia, with its large population and abundant resources,
is at the heart of regional M&A activity.
Several multinational firms are jostling to form joint
ventures or expand capacity in Indonesia, including South
Korea's Lotte Group which said in February it was considering a
$5 billion petrochemical investment in Indonesia.
OFFSHORE EXPANSION
Siam Cement faces home-grown competition from Thailand's
state-controlled energy group PTT Plc , the country's
largest publicly listed company. Sources have said PTT was also
keen to acquire a stake in Chandra Asri.
For PTT Chemical Pcl , a flagship in the
petrochemical business of state-controlled PTT, Southeast Asia
is central to its expansion plans, Chief Executive Veerasak
Kositpaisal told Reuters.
"Thailand's population accounts for just 10 percent of ASEAN
and we need to tap the remaining 90 percent," he said, adding
Indonesia is its major market outside Thailand.
Petrochemicals account for about 7-8 percent of Thailand's
economy versus nearly 20 percent in Singapore, he said.
PTT Chemical is in the process of merging with PTT Aromatics
and Refining Pcl to create Southeast Asia's
second-biggest petrochemical firm by market value after
Malaysia's Petronas Chemical .
Global economic uncertainties and a slowdown in consumption
from China could affect plastic demand used in several
industries, including food packaging, auto-assembly parts,
electrical wires and cables and household items.
Siam Cement's deal with CAP is to be completed this month
and Barito will remain the controlling shareholder.
HSBC, the exclusive financial adviser to Siam Cement for the
transaction, said Siam Cement will become a non-controlling
shareholder in Chandra Asri. Deutsche Bank was advising Temasek,
sources said.
Siam Cement has said it planned to invest $4.9 billion in
2011-15, mostly in acquisitions. The company already has
interests in Indonesian petrochemical plants and its subsidiary,
Thai Plastic Chemicals Pcl , has a polyvinyl chloride
plant in the country with capacity of 120,000 tonnes a year.
"The decision to sell 7.13 percent stake out of 72 percent
that we have in Chandra Asri is a strategic one," said Barito
Pacific Chief Executive Loeki Putra.
"With Siam Cement investment, we feel that we can
collaborate with the expertise from us and Siam in
petrochemical. With the collaboration, we aim to expand our
production to 1 million tonnes of naphtha cracker annually," he
said. Current capacity is 600,000 tonnes.
Siam Cement, valued at $12 billion, also had planned to
build a $3.5-4.0 billion petrochemical complex in Vietnam, but
the project has been delayed since 2009. Petrochemicals
generally make up almost half of SCC's profits.
CAP, which had sales of $1.86 billion in 2010, makes
polyethylene, polypropylene, styrene monomer and various olefins
products. Its plants are located in Cilegon, a major coastal
industrial city in the province of Banten, West Java.
($1 = 30.50 baht)
(Additional reporting by Fathiya Dahrul in JAKARTA; Editing by
Jason Szep, Vinu Pilakkott and Muralikumar Anantharaman)