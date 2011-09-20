* SCC buys 30 pct in Chandra Asri to gain foothold in Indonesia

By Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl agreed to buy 30 percent of Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP) for $442 million in a deal mainly with Singapore state investor Temasek that signals growing competition for Southeast Asian petrochemical assets.

The acquisitive Thai company's biggest overseas investment gives it a foothold in the fast-growing petrochemical industry of Southeast Asia's biggest economy, but it also hints at more deals to come as cash-rich Thai companies seek growth offshore and regional competition heats up.

Under terms announced on Tuesday, Siam Cement will buy 22.9 percent from a unit of Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , and the rest from PT Barito Pacific Tbk , the holding company of Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu.

The deal highlights the growing allure of the vast and often-untapped resources of Indonesia, where M&A volume has more than doubled to $11.6 billion this year from a year earlier.

"Indonesia not only has growth potential, it also has a lot of resources which have not been captured and the competition is relatively low," said Suwat Sinsadok, analyst at Bangkok-based CIMB Securities.

Temasek has been looking for a buyer for its stake in CAP, Indonesia's top petrochemical maker.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's Crown Property Bureau, has also said it wants a slice of Sulfindo Adiusaha, a chemical producer controlled by Indonesia's Tanojo family, in that could be worth about $700 million.

"The rationale for overseas investments is the lack of growth opportunities domestically in Thailand," said Andrew Wong, an energy analyst at Standard and Poor's in Singapore.

The competition looks set to intensify. Singapore and Malaysia both plan large petrochemical expansions, while Thai petrochemical companies want to expand offshore production to tap strong demand in Southeast Asia's emerging markets.

Home to more than 600 million people with a combined $2 trillion economy, Southeast Asia aims to become a single market by 2015 to compete with rising Asian powerhouses China and India, a step that is putting pressure on companies to accelerate regional production plans.

Indonesia, with its large population and abundant resources, is at the heart of regional M&A activity.

Several multinational firms are jostling to form joint ventures or expand capacity in Indonesia, including South Korea's Lotte Group which said in February it was considering a $5 billion petrochemical investment in Indonesia.

OFFSHORE EXPANSION

Siam Cement faces home-grown competition from Thailand's state-controlled energy group PTT Plc , the country's largest publicly listed company. Sources have said PTT was also keen to acquire a stake in Chandra Asri.

For PTT Chemical Pcl , a flagship in the petrochemical business of state-controlled PTT, Southeast Asia is central to its expansion plans, Chief Executive Veerasak Kositpaisal told Reuters.

"Thailand's population accounts for just 10 percent of ASEAN and we need to tap the remaining 90 percent," he said, adding Indonesia is its major market outside Thailand.

Petrochemicals account for about 7-8 percent of Thailand's economy versus nearly 20 percent in Singapore, he said.

PTT Chemical is in the process of merging with PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl to create Southeast Asia's second-biggest petrochemical firm by market value after Malaysia's Petronas Chemical .

Global economic uncertainties and a slowdown in consumption from China could affect plastic demand used in several industries, including food packaging, auto-assembly parts, electrical wires and cables and household items.

Siam Cement's deal with CAP is to be completed this month and Barito will remain the controlling shareholder.

HSBC, the exclusive financial adviser to Siam Cement for the transaction, said Siam Cement will become a non-controlling shareholder in Chandra Asri. Deutsche Bank was advising Temasek, sources said.

Siam Cement has said it planned to invest $4.9 billion in 2011-15, mostly in acquisitions. The company already has interests in Indonesian petrochemical plants and its subsidiary, Thai Plastic Chemicals Pcl , has a polyvinyl chloride plant in the country with capacity of 120,000 tonnes a year.

"The decision to sell 7.13 percent stake out of 72 percent that we have in Chandra Asri is a strategic one," said Barito Pacific Chief Executive Loeki Putra.

"With Siam Cement investment, we feel that we can collaborate with the expertise from us and Siam in petrochemical. With the collaboration, we aim to expand our production to 1 million tonnes of naphtha cracker annually," he said. Current capacity is 600,000 tonnes.

Siam Cement, valued at $12 billion, also had planned to build a $3.5-4.0 billion petrochemical complex in Vietnam, but the project has been delayed since 2009. Petrochemicals generally make up almost half of SCC's profits.

CAP, which had sales of $1.86 billion in 2010, makes polyethylene, polypropylene, styrene monomer and various olefins products. Its plants are located in Cilegon, a major coastal industrial city in the province of Banten, West Java. ($1 = 30.50 baht) (Additional reporting by Fathiya Dahrul in JAKARTA; Editing by Jason Szep, Vinu Pilakkott and Muralikumar Anantharaman)