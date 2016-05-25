May 25 Chang Wah Electromaterials :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$7 per share (T$496,843,949 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 15

* Says last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21

* Says record date June 21

* Says payment date July 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zDTJ

