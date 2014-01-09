Jan 9 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says Jan-Dec has sold 2.12 million cars, up 20.8 percent y/y

* Says aims to sell more than 2.33 million cars in 2014 with sales revenues over 175 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myk85v

link.reuters.com/pyk85v

