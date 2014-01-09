UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 9 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Dec has sold 2.12 million cars, up 20.8 percent y/y
* Says aims to sell more than 2.33 million cars in 2014 with sales revenues over 175 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myk85v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources