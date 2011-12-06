SHANGHAI Dec 6 Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co , the Chinese partner of
Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said on Tuesday that it
planned to spend up to HK$610 million ($78.5 million) to buy
back its hard-currency denominated B-shares.
Changan said in a filing that it would buy up to a quarter
of its existing Shenzhen-listed B-shares, or 5.58 percent of its
total shareholding, over the next six months at prices no higher
than HK$3.76 per share.
"Recently, the company's B-share price has obviously
deviated from the company's actual performance and
profitability," Changan said in the statement.
"That has severely undervalued the company and negatively
impacted the company's image, which is not in the good interest
of our shareholders."
Changan B-shares jumped by their 10 percent daily limit to
HK$2.49 on Tuesday following the announcement, but they still
represent half of the market value compared to the company's
yuan-dominated A-shares.
Some Chinese companies have issued both A-and B-shares on
the domestic stock exchanges targeting Chinese and foreign
investors respectively.
($1 = 7.7708 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)