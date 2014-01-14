BRIEF-Skyocean International expects to record a decrease in profit attributable for year ended 31 Dec 2016
* Expected to record a significant decrease of no less than 90% in profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 december 2016
Jan 14 Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc
* Says unit to acquire 25 percent stake of Netherlands' Mucosis B.V. for 3.5 million euros ($4.8 million)
* Says unit in agreement with mucosis on technology development, patents
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zaj95v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.
SEOUL, March 14 South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, the marketing affiliate of Celltrion Inc , plans an initial public offering (IPO) through which it will seek to raise up to 1 trillion won ($871 million), Korea Exchange said on Tuesday.