Sept 3 Xiamen Changelight Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 800 million yuan (130.28 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rMhb8R; bit.ly/1CpqnTk

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)