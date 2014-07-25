UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 25 Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net loss at 170-190 million yuan ($27.46-$30.69 million) versus net profit of 227.2 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rBTspl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1905 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources