SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Passenger traffic at
Singapore's Changi Airport grew 12.5 percent to 3.82 million in
September compared to a year ago, but warned about the
possibility of weak travel demand to and from Europe and United
States.
Changi, home base of Singapore Airlines , the
world's second largest airline by market capitalisation, also
said in a statement that it handled 154,359 tonnes of freight in
September, up 2.2 percent from a year ago.
"The sustainability of this growth may be impacted by weaker
travel demand to and from Europe and the United States as a
result of increasing economic uncertainty in this region," the
airport group said in a statement.
Sept 2011 Sept 2010 Pct change
Passenger movement 3,817,720 3,393,497 +12.5
Cargo movement 154,359 151,055 +2.2
(tonnes)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono)