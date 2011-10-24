SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Passenger traffic at Singapore's Changi Airport grew 12.5 percent to 3.82 million in September compared to a year ago, but warned about the possibility of weak travel demand to and from Europe and United States.

Changi, home base of Singapore Airlines , the world's second largest airline by market capitalisation, also said in a statement that it handled 154,359 tonnes of freight in September, up 2.2 percent from a year ago.

"The sustainability of this growth may be impacted by weaker travel demand to and from Europe and the United States as a result of increasing economic uncertainty in this region," the airport group said in a statement.

Sept 2011 Sept 2010 Pct change Passenger movement 3,817,720 3,393,497 +12.5 Cargo movement 154,359 151,055 +2.2 (tonnes) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)