July 15 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd

* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 235.4 million shares at no lower than 5.31 yuan ($0.86) per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sX6Weq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2058 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)