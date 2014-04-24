BRIEF-Puravankara passes resolution for exit from investment of 4.03 bln rupees at Panamaktha village
* Says board passed enabling resolution for exit from the investment of INR 4.03 billion at Raidurg, Panamaktha Village
April 24 Changjiang Securities CO Ltd
* Says media rumours on company being acquired or involved in stake collaboration are untrue
* Says will not be acquired and will not enter into any stake alliance agreement in the next three months
* Says shares to resume trading on April 25 after halt on April 24
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hen78v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says board passed enabling resolution for exit from the investment of INR 4.03 billion at Raidurg, Panamaktha Village
* Purchase price for property amounts to 16.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.9 million)
BRUSSELS, March 21 Italy's finance minister said he had had a good discussion with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday on plans to support ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena with public money, but indicated there was no date set to reach a deal.