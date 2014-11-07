BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
Nov 7 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says Oct net profit at 172.2 million yuan (28.14 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EkY7kP
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1189 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.