BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of nxp
Nov 29 Chinese online game developer and operator Changyou.com Ltd said it will buy game information portal 17173.com from search engine firm Sohu for $162.5 million in cash.
As part of the deal, Sohu agreed not to compete with Changyou in the 17173 business for five years after the closing of the transaction, Changyou said.
17173.com is a news provider and advertising medium for games in China.
"As a leading online destination for gamers in China, 17173 has strong media presence in the games sector and a vast base of users for which we can develop services and tools to grow 17173 into a leading platform and one-stop-shop service-provider for gamers," Changyou's chief executive, Tao Wang, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
MUMBAI, Feb 6 Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal expects to turn profitable in the next two years, its CEO said, as the company takes steps to cut costs and boost efficiency in a market currently dominated by homegrown Flipkart and U.S. internet giant Amazon.