HONG KONG, Sept 28 Chaoda Modern Agricultural (Holdings) Ltd faced a second hearing on Wednesday at Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal, which released a document saying the company's top executives and a Fidelity fund manager may have engaged in market misconduct.

The Chinese fruit and vegetable producer's chairman, Kwok Ho, Chief Financial Officer Andy Chan, and Fidelity portfolio manager George Stairs, were identified in the tribunal's document as possible suspects of insider trading.

"Accordingly, Kwok, Chan and Stairs engaged or may have engaged in market misconduct," the document, signed by Financial Secretary John Tsang, said.

Before the markets opened on June 18, 2009, Chaoda said it planned to place up to 388 million shares to at least six independent placees at HK$4.60 each -- a 12.9 percent discount to the closing price on June 16, 2009 -- to raise about HK$1.785 billion ($229 million), the document showed.

Kwok and Chan revealed information to Stairs, who then sold 374 million shares at HK$5.30 each and took part in the placing exercise on June 17 by buying 630 million shares at HK$4.60, the document said.

"Kwok and Chan knew or had reasonable cause to believe that Stairs would make use of the relevant information to deal in shares of Chaoda," it showed.

The case was first heard on Sept. 6 at the tribunal, which handles cases involving insider trading, false trading, price rigging and stock market manipulation, according to its website www.mmt.gov.hk.

On Monday, Chaoda shares plunged 27 percent, the most since March 2003, when the tribunal case was reported. Trading in the stock was suspended in the afternoon session.

On Tuesday, online activist group Anonymous Analytics, which says it is a faction of cyber-hacking group Anonymous, published a 38-page report accusing Chaoda of misleading investors about its cash holdings, capital expenditure, and falsifying its financial statements.

Allegations of fraud and financial irregularities among a string of listed Chinese companies, including Toronto-listed Sino Forest Corp , has shattered investor confidence.

Chaoda has lost three-quarters of its market value, or $1.5 billion, since late May when it was accused in Chinese-language Next Magazine of overstating the size of its farmland. Chaoda later denied the allegation and said the report was not accurate.

Fuzhou-based Chaoda, controlled by Kwok, employed 22,430 people and owned more than 47,600 hectares of farmland at the end of 2010, according to the company's interim report. For a copy of the document released by here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)