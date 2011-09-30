HONG KONG, Sept 30 China's Chaoda Modern Agricultural (Holdings) Ltd said on Friday it will delay the release of its annual results for the financial year ended June 30 following an accusation of fraud from an online activist group.

On Tuesday, Anonymous Analytics, which says it is a faction of cyber-hacking group Anonymous, published a 38-page report accusing Chaoda of misleading investors about its cash holdings, capital expenditure, and falsifying its financial statements.

Chaoda has agreed with its auditors to include "additional audit procedures to the audit of the annual results", due to the report by Anonymous Analytics and recent media reports about the company", Chaoda said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Its auditors will need additional time to complete the procedures so the publication of its annual results will be delayed, the statement said, without elaborating. here

Chaoda has made no official response to the Anonymous allegations.

In a separate development, Chaoda faced a second hearing on Wednesday at Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal, which released a document saying the company's top executives and a Fidelity fund manager may have engaged in market misconduct.

The Chinese fruit and vegetable producer's chairman, Kwok Ho, Chief Financial Officer Andy Chan, and Fidelity portfolio manager George Stairs, were identified in the tribunal's document as possible suspects of insider trading.

Allegations of fraud and financial irregularities among a string of listed Chinese companies, including Toronto-listed Sino Forest Corp has shattered investor confidence in many overseas-listed Chinese companies, especially privately controlled firms.

Chaoda had lost three-quarters of its market value, or $1.5 billion, since late May when it was accused in Chinese-language Next Magazine of overstating the size of its farmland. Chaoda later denied the allegation and said the report was not accurate.

Its shares have been suspended since Monday, after news of the tribunal proceedings.

The delay of its annual results announcement will constitute a breach of Hong Kong stock exchange's listing rules, which require a listed company to publish its annual reports on a date not later than three months after its financial year, said Chaoda.

Chaoda, based in the southeastern Chinese city of Fuzhou, employed 22,430 people and owned more than 47,600 hectares of farmland at the end of 2010, according to the company's interim report. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Erica Billingham)