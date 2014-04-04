BRIEF-Bonanza Creek energy says expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017
* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
April 4 Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd
* Says one of its creditors applies to local court to put Chaori into bankruptcy restructuring
* Says whether the Shanghai court would accept the creditor's application is still uncertain
* Says chairman Ni Kailu is unable to clinch any agreement so far to help turn the company around with adequate finances
* Says shares to resume trading on April 8
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/dyf38v; link.reuters.com/hyf38v
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million