BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SEOUL Feb 27 South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Monday that it has decided to stop looking into a takeover of U.S. oil and gas company Chaparral Energy Inc
SK said in a regulatory filing that it would continue to consider buying promising oil fields.
Reuters reported earlier that SK Group was in talks to take over Chaparral, whose owners include Chairman Mark Fisher, private equity firm CCMP and Chesapeake Energy Corp . (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.