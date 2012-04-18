UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
April 18 Chaparral Energy Inc on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse, Credit Argicole, JP Morgan, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CHAPARRAL ENERGY
AMT $400 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/02/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 567 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.