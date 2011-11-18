Nov 18 Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon has
acquired Chapdelaine & Co., a leading U.S. municipal bond
interdealer broker, Tullett announced on Friday.
Terms of the deal were not announced.
"We are delighted to have acquired such an established and
respected player in the North American municipal bond market,"
said John Abularrage, Tullett's Chief Executive Officer for the
Americas. "Importantly, this acquisition reinforces our
continued commitment to growing our business in the Americas."
Chapdelaine's current president, August Hoerrner, will join
Tullett, reporting to Abularrage.
Chapdelaine has more than 66 brokers and 45 years' muni
bond market experience, providing dealer-to-dealer execution
services. The firm also has a presence in investment-grade
corporate bonds and in U.S. Treasuries.
London-based Tullett is one of the world's largest
interdealer brokers. It operates as an intermediary,
facilitating trades for its commercial and investment bank
clients.