UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Chargeurs SA :
* Reports full year consolidated revenue of 478.3 million euros versus 466.5 million euros last year
* Q4 consolidated revenue is 113.5 million euros versus 115.3 million euros last year
* Expects full year 2014 current operating income to exceed 19 million euros compared to 14.4 million euros in 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1teLiqF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.