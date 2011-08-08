(Adds detail)
LONDON, Aug 8 British oil firm Chariot Oil & Gas
said it will partner with BP to look for oil
off the coast of Namibia, inking a long-awaited deal to bring in
another oil major to explore the deep water block.
Chariot Oil & Gas said on Monday that BP will take a 25
percent stake in block 2714A in return for covering the cost to
Chariot of drilling the first exploration well and Chariot's
past costs.
"We are delighted to enter into this farm-out agreement with
BP whose global expertise of deep water exploration and related
petroleum systems is exceptional," said Chariot's Chief
Executive Paul Welch in a statement.
Chariot hopes to drill the Nimrod prospect in the 2714A
block next year. Geological experts estimate Nimrod could hold
around 4.9 billion barrels of oil.
Brazilian state oil company Petrobras owns a 50
percent stake in the block and will act as operator, alongside
Chariot and BP which will both hold 25 percent.
BP said in July it would undertake deals to secure new
reserves as part of a plan to rebuild the company, a year after
it staunched the massive leak at its deep water Gulf of Mexico
well.
Chariot also said on Monday that it signed another farm-out
agreement with seismic explorer PGS which will acquire
a 10 percent interest in two of Chariot's blocks to the North of
the 2714A block.
Shares in Chariot closed at 120 pence on Friday, valuing the
firm at 217.22 million pounds ($356 million).
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)