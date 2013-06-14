LONDON, June 14 Oil explorer Chariot oil and Gas Ltd will carry out 3D seismic surveys next year on newly acquired blocks in north-east Brazil, but will hold off drilling until it attracts partners to shoulder the cost.

The company drilled two dry wells offshore Namibia last year, causing its shares to halve in value and leading to the departure of Chief Executive Paul Welch.

New CEO Larry Bottomley told Reuters in an interview on Friday the company was diversifying its exploration targets and aimed to learn from neighbouring explorers.

"We took two for the team last year," Bottomley said, referring to the dry wells. He said Chariot had been a "bleeding edge explorer" in Namibia, at the forefront of exploration and subsequently open to the most risk.

Chariot won four blocks in Brazil's frontier Barreirinhas basin in a bidding round last month, the country's first since 2008.

Chariot's blocks sit adjacent to licences won by BG Group Plc, on which the larger British company has an obligation to drill, whereas Chariot only has to carry out seismic surveys.

An oil find by BG in its blocks would likely boost Chariot's share price and its chances of attracting a partner.

Chariot, which also has exploration blocks in Mauritania and Morocco, follows a high-risk, high-reward strategy based on frontier exploration with the potential of a game-changing oil find.

"We have a super-major's portfolio with an AIM-listed bank balance ... we are exposing shareholders to giant potential," Bottomley said, referring to London's junior Alternative Investment Market.

Thomas Martin, an analyst at brokerage Canaccord, said it was too early to put a value on the Brazil licences, but was encouraged by the broadening of Chariot's portfolio.

Small exploration companies have struggled in recent market conditions, with investors shying away from risk. Chariot said it was lucky to be fully funded.

"We've got the money to do what we need to do. If we didn't we'd be in a lot of pain," Bottomley said. "We've got enough rolls of the dice (left) to uncover something transformational."