By Stephen Eisenhammer
| LONDON, June 14
LONDON, June 14 Oil explorer Chariot oil and Gas
Ltd will carry out 3D seismic surveys next year on
newly acquired blocks in north-east Brazil, but will hold off
drilling until it attracts partners to shoulder the cost.
The company drilled two dry wells offshore Namibia last
year, causing its shares to halve in value and leading to the
departure of Chief Executive Paul Welch.
New CEO Larry Bottomley told Reuters in an interview on
Friday the company was diversifying its exploration targets and
aimed to learn from neighbouring explorers.
"We took two for the team last year," Bottomley said,
referring to the dry wells. He said Chariot had been a "bleeding
edge explorer" in Namibia, at the forefront of exploration and
subsequently open to the most risk.
Chariot won four blocks in Brazil's frontier Barreirinhas
basin in a bidding round last month, the country's first since
2008.
Chariot's blocks sit adjacent to licences won by BG Group
Plc, on which the larger British company has an
obligation to drill, whereas Chariot only has to carry out
seismic surveys.
An oil find by BG in its blocks would likely boost Chariot's
share price and its chances of attracting a partner.
Chariot, which also has exploration blocks in Mauritania and
Morocco, follows a high-risk, high-reward strategy based on
frontier exploration with the potential of a game-changing oil
find.
"We have a super-major's portfolio with an AIM-listed bank
balance ... we are exposing shareholders to giant potential,"
Bottomley said, referring to London's junior Alternative
Investment Market.
Thomas Martin, an analyst at brokerage Canaccord, said it
was too early to put a value on the Brazil licences, but was
encouraged by the broadening of Chariot's portfolio.
Small exploration companies have struggled in recent market
conditions, with investors shying away from risk. Chariot said
it was lucky to be fully funded.
"We've got the money to do what we need to do. If we didn't
we'd be in a lot of pain," Bottomley said. "We've got enough
rolls of the dice (left) to uncover something transformational."