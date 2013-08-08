Aug 8 Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd said it
signed a farm-out agreement with a unit of Cairn Energy Plc
for about $26 million for a 35 percent stake in its
Mauritania licence.
Chariot's subsidiary, Chariot Oil & Gas Investments
(Mauritania) Ltd, signed the deal with Capricorn Mauritania
Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cairn.
The deal includes the cost of the 3D seismic data acquired
by Chariot on block C19, located 30 km off the coast of
Mauritania.
Post the deal, Chariot will hold a 55 percent stake and
continue to operate the licence. Société Mauritanienne des
Hydrocarbures (SMH) will hold the remaining 10 percent interest.
Cairn said that it would contribute 38.89 percent to
exploration costs while Chariot would contribute 61.11 percent.
"The opportunity in Mauritania presents an attractive new
country entry, building on our existing Atlantic Margin
portfolio in Senegal and Morocco," Cairn Energy Chief Executive
Simon Thomson said in a statement.
Shares in Chariot Oil closed at 17.50 pence on Wednesday on
the London Stock Exchange.