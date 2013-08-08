(Adds analysts' comments and share movement)
Aug 8 Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd signed a
farm-out agreement with a unit of Cairn Energy Plc for a
35 percent stake in its Mauritania licence, sending its shares
up as much as 34 percent.
The stock was trading up 20 percent at 20.84 pence at 0734
GMT, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the London
Stock Exchange.
The deal for about $26 million includes the cost of the 3D
seismic data acquired by Chariot on block C19, located 30 km off
the coast of Mauritania.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Al Stanton said Cairn's
endorsement of the acreage should help generate new interest in
Chariot.
"Chariot's share price in (the first half of 2013) was
weighed down by disappointing results from HRT Participações
SA's drilling campaign offshore Namibia ... however,
management has today embarked on its own initiative to create
value and generate new interest in the stock."
Post the deal, Chariot will hold a 55 percent stake and
continue to operate the licence. Société Mauritanienne des
Hydrocarbures (SMH) will hold the remaining 10 percent interest.
"(The) farm-out deal with Cairn demonstrates Chariot is
significantly undervalued and underlines the premium industry
will pay for high-potential exploration acreage," FinnCap
analyst Will Arnstein said in a note.
Cairn said that it would contribute 38.89 percent to
exploration costs while Chariot would contribute 61.11 percent.
"The opportunity in Mauritania presents an attractive new
country entry, building on our existing Atlantic Margin
portfolio in Senegal and Morocco," Cairn Energy Chief Executive
Simon Thomson said in a statement.
Cairn said Chariot would support an application to operate
the block if it raised its stake to more than 50 percent before
the first phase of the licence ends.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)