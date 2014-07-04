July 4 Chariot Oil And Gas Ltd :

* Farm-out agreement with Woodside on rabat deep

* Woodside to acquire 25 pct working interest in rabat deep offshore permits I-VI, Morocco

* Chariot to retain operatorship with 50 pct equity, with onhym 25 pct carried interest

* Woodside to pay on completion 100 pct of chariot's 3D seismic data costs incurred in rabat deep, back costs on block and a carry on additional data acquisition

* Funds to be used for continued development of chariot's portfolio Further company coverage: