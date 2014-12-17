Dec 17 Chariot Oil And Gas Ltd

* At year-end, unaudited cash position of company is estimated to be approximately us$42 million, with additional recoveries of up to us$13.5 million expected

* Recent decline in oil price has materially affected scale of investment across all sectors of exploration and production industry, and this will make for a more challenging business environment

* Chariot stands financially robust and technically capable of taking advantage of opportunities that may arise as a result of external factors that are affecting oil and gas industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: