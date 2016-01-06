NEW YORK Jan 6 Charles Schwab Corp's
automated investment service grew about 29 percent to $5.3
billion at the end of the fourth-quarter, rising despite
volatile U.S. financial markets, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios, a "robo adviser" that
allocates cash among exchange-traded funds according to formulas
based on client questionnaires, has been boosted by sign-ups
from investors since its launch last March.
The San Francisco-based company previously reported the
program's total assets stood at $4.1 billion, as of Sept. 30,
the spokeswoman, Alison Wertheim, said.
Competition has spread in the digital financial-advice
market. Fidelity Investments said in November it is building an
automated portfolio-management service for individual investors,
called Fidelity Go. BlackRock Inc, the world's largest
money manager with $4.5 trillion under management, announced it
would acquire the automated platform FutureAdvisor in August.
Schwab makes Intelligent Portfolios available to clients
directly and through the firm's affiliated third-party financial
advisers.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Trott)