(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to say Martinetto's new role will
be similar to a chief operating officer, not chief
administrative officer. Also corrects Martinetto's expected new
title to senior executive vice president, not senior vice
president)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Feb 12 Charles Schwab Corp is
searching for a new chief financial officer to replace Joe
Martinetto, who will switch to a different role later this year,
Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said Thursday.
Martinetto is likely to perform functions similar to a chief
operating officer but will not assume that title, Bettinger said
during the brokerage firm's midwinter business update for
investors. Martinetto's title will probably change to senior
executive vice president from executive vice president, a
company spokesman said.
Separately, Schwab is weeks away from introducing its
Intelligent Portfolios product, an automated exchange-traded
fund investment program that is generically known as a
robo-broker.
Schwab is not charging advisory or service fees for the
program and will not "stuff" it with its own ETFs unless they
meet rigid performance and pricing requirements, Bettinger said.
Only one of almost 200 funds on its ETF OneSource platform
currently makes the grade, he said, based on its ability to
reduce investors' taxes rather than on its performance.
Schwab plans to make money from investing client cash
residing in the robo-platform and from management and product
fees when ETFs it manages or sells are used in Intelligent
Portfolios. It expects to benefit from spreads between what it
pays clients on that cash and what it gets from investing the
cash.
The robo program is aimed at investors from ages 25 to 55,
who make about $100,000 annually and have fewer than $500,000 in
investable assets, said Terri Kallsen, the new head of Schwab's
"investor services" division for direct retail investors.
About 46 percent of some 20,000 people that have signed up
for the new program even before it has been actively marketed
are new Schwab clients, Kallsen said.
Schwab will make other "aggressive" moves to cope with a
"very difficult" interest-rate environment, Bettinger said, and
is likely to open more branches and hire more brokers.
He also said Schwab is ready to cut commissions if
competitors do so.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)