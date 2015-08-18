BRIEF-Boeing says 88 new orders for week through March 31
* Says new orders for through week March 31 include orders from Australia P-8 for four 737s, Business Jet / VIP Customer(s) for two 737s
NEW YORK Aug 18 Charles Schwab Corp said that James McCool, head of its client solutions group, will focus on corporate strategic initiatives, effective immediately, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
McCool, who has worked with Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger since 1984, had been in charge of coordinating products and emerging growth businesses for Schwab brokers and financial advisers to sell.
McCool's duties will be assumed by Andy Gill, the former cohead of Schwab's retail branch business, said a spokesman.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Says new orders for through week March 31 include orders from Australia P-8 for four 737s, Business Jet / VIP Customer(s) for two 737s
NEW YORK, April 6 Health insurer Aetna Inc will not sell Obamacare individual insurance plans in Iowa in 2018 due to financial risk and the uncertain outlook for the online marketplace, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
* Sunoco to supply about 2.2 bln gallons of fuel to 7-Eleven unit