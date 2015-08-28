(Adds hours in which online platforms were unavailable,
Aug 28 Charles Schwab Corp said that
customer access to online accounts was restored on Friday
morning, just minutes before U.S. stock markets opened for
trading.
Earlier, the company said access to accounts and online
trading platforms were unavailable.
The problem, which prevented customers from checking
accounts and entering orders, lasted from 3:54 a.m. to 9:21 a.m.
EDT. Officials were not immediately available to explain the
cause of the problem.
A customer service representative said that execution of
orders when the U.S. market opened at 9:30 a.m. appeared to be
operating as normal. Schwab customers had earlier used Twitter
accounts to express dismay at being unable to place premarket
orders.
Stock trading has been heavy in the past week as a result of
strong market volatility that active investors seize upon to
make trades. Many traders put in orders when the market is
closed, creating a backlog of trades that are executed as the
New York Stock Exchange opens.
Earlier in the week, discount brokers Scottrade Inc and TD
Ameritrade reported some order processing problems.
