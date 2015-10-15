NEW YORK Oct 15 Charles Schwab Corp,
the discount brokerage pioneer that is expanding into fee-based
advisory accounts, said on Thursday that third-quarter profit
jumped 17 percent on higher trading commissions and interest
revenue.
The San Francisco-based company's net income totaled $376
million, or 28 cents a share, a penny higher than the average
analyst estimate in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was boosted by heavy trading in late August as
global markets were roiled by fears about the Chinese economy,
but falling stock values curbed client enthusiasm as the quarter
proceeded.
During the week of Aug. 24, Schwab processed 514,260 daily
trades from clients who paid commissions or bond markups,
compared with 294,888 daily trades the week of Sept. 28 to Oct.
2, according to Schwab data.
