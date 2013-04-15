METALS-London copper steadies as demand view supports
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
April 15 Online broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a 6 percent increase in quarterly profit, but said that low rates and relatively muted trading activity continued to weigh on its results.
Net profit rose to $206 million, or 15 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from $195 million or 15 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.29 billion.
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago