BRIEF-Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon as CEO
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
April 15 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a 61 percent rise in its first-quarter profit as it earned higher fees from asset management.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $318 million, or 24 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.