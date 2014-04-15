BRIEF-Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon as CEO
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
* First-quarter profit $0.24/share vs est. $0.22
* Revenue up 15 pct at $1.48 bln
* Shares up 5 pct premarket (Adds details, shares)
April 15 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to a rise in trading commissions and fees for managing client assets.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $318 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Schwab's revenue jumped 15 percent to $1.48 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Schwab's asset management and administration fees rose 11 percent to $611 million, while trading revenue also increased 11 percent to $247 million.
The company's customer daily trading volume rose 11 percent to an average 553,600 trades.
Schwab's shares were up 5 percent at $26.50 before the bell. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Kirti Pandey)
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.