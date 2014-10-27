(Changes date in headline to 2015 from 2014)
NEW YORK Oct 27 Charles Schwab Corp
confirmed on Monday that it will introduce free automated
investment plans picked by computer algorithms in the first
quarter of 2015.
The program, which will be marketed as Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios to retail investors and independent investment
advisers, will create portfolios of exchange-traded funds
managed by Schwab and other providers.
In offering the service without management, transaction or
account service fees, Schwab intends to be "disruptive" to
competitors that have rapidly been introducing "robo-adviser"
platforms that charge fees of about 0.25 percent of money
invested, Schwab officials said in a conference call with
analysts and investors.
Reuters reported Schwab's plan to introduce a free
robo-program on Oct. 3.
Schwab said it can make money through fees from managing and
servicing underlying ETFs and from investing client cash in the
portfolios. While the portfolios could draw investors who use
conventional Schwab accounts or hire advisers who trade through
Schwab, the company is not afraid of "cannibalizing" its own
revenue, executives said.
The service will appeal primarily to Schwab's traditional
self-directed investors who do not want to use its fee-based
advice programs, Chief Executive Walt Bettinger said.
He would not name specific competitors Schwab expects to
undermine, but said they range from independent firms that offer
only automated programs, to "wirehouses," a reference to large
full-service firms such as Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and UBS
AG's U.S. brokerage unit.
"This has the potential to create impact across the entire
market," Bettinger said.
