(Adds context, comments from competitors)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Oct 27 Charles Schwab Corp
confirmed on Monday that it will introduce free automated
investment plans picked by computer algorithms in the first
quarter of 2015.
The program, to be marketed as Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
to retail investors and independent investment advisers, will
create portfolios of exchange-traded funds managed by Schwab and
other providers.
In foregoing management and transaction fees, Schwab intends
to be "disruptive" to competitors, company officials said in a
conference call. Most automated investment programs charge about
0.25 percent of the money that clients invest. Traditional
brokerage firms, including Schwab and competitors such as Bank
of America's Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley,
typically charge 1 percent or more of clients' invested assets
in advisory programs.
Clients can open robo-accounts with a minimum of $5,000.
Investments are allocated by computer algorithm to some 20 asset
classes ranging from U.S. stocks and bonds to commodities and
emerging markets securities.
The program is aimed at neophyte investors as well as
"fee-sensitive" experienced investors, Schwab Chief Executive
Walt Bettinger said on a conference call.
The firm will prosper through fees from managing and
servicing underlying ETFs and from investing client cash in
portfolios for itself, executives said, and is not concerned
about losing clients who pay fees and commissions to the new
program.
Betterment, one of the oldest robo-advisers, sent alarms
through the brokerage world two weeks ago by going upscale and
extending its automated investment program to registered
investment advisers (RIAs) who manage money for wealthy
investors. Fidelity Investments will refer RIAs who want to test
digital investing to the program.
Schwab has the clout, prestige and expense-control expertise
to offer a similar program to its 7,000 RIAs without need of a
partner, Bettinger said.
Officials at Betterment did not return calls for comment.
A Fidelity spokeswoman said the company has received a
"surge of interest" from RIAs interested in Betterment and plans
to build on its current strategic alliance offering.
Bettinger said Schwab's "intelligent portfolios" threaten
discount competitors and full-service brokerage giants "across
the entire market."
"We are not threatened by robo-advisers," Paul Hatch, a
group managing director in charge of advisory programs at UBS
AG's U.S. brokerage arm told a conference of mutual
fund salesmen last week. Wealthy people have complex financial
planning needs that only humans can understand, he said.
But Eric Lordi, who helps run investment programs for
Barclays PLC's wealth and asset management arm in the
U.S., said at the same conference that large firms shouldn't
ignore Fidelity's role in collecting assets for Betterment. "No
one five years ago knew what Betterment was and now it goes
upscale," he said.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Dan Grebler and Phil
Berlowitz)