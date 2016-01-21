Jan 21 Charles Stanley Group Plc

* Says end-December total client funds were 20.8 billion pounds, a decrease of 2.3 percent over nine months since 31 March 2015.

* Says revenues from continuing operations for quarter ended Dec. 31 fell 8.4 percent to 31.8 million pounds.

* Says in a period of general decline in market values and lower trading activity in comparison to same period in 2014/15, trading conditions in Q3 and into January 2016 have been challenging. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)