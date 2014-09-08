Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON, Sept 8 British stockbroker and investment manager Charles Stanley on Monday issued its second profit warning in five months, saying increased costs and a low volume of transactions had impacted margins.
"Whilst management have taken actions to reduce the cost base and boost income the board now expects that, barring a significant improvement in the markets, trading results will be materially below current market expectations," it said.
Charles Stanley said total client funds stood at 20.5 billion pounds at the end of August, up 1.9 percent on the total at the end of March. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Kate Holton)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.