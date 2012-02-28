GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Charles River Ventures said it closed its fifteenth fund at $375 million, making the Boston- and Menlo Park-based venture-capital fund one of several in recent months to raise large funds.
Charles River closed the oversubscribed fund after two months of fundraising, General Partner Izhar Armony said in a statement. It will focus on early-stage technology companies.
Revolution LLC, founded by former AOL executives including co-founder Steve Case, raised $450 million late last year. Redpoint Ventures closed on a $400 million fund in October. Last month, Andreessen Horowitz said it had raised $1.5 billion for a new fund.
(Reporting By Sarah McBride; editing by Mark Porter)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures