Feb 21 Charles Schwab Corp :
* Finra says hearing panel dismisses 2 of 3 causes of action
against Charles
Schwab but orders $500,000 fine
* Finra says panel found amended language in Schwab customer
agreements to
prohibit participation in judicial class actions violates
finra rules
* Finra says panel found finra may not enforce those rules
because they
conflict with federal arbitration act
* Finra says panel found Schwab violated finra rules by
attempting to limit
powers of finra arbitrators to consolidate individual claims
in arbitration
* Finra says panel ordered Schwab to correct language in
account-opening
documents regarding arbitrations