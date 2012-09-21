Sept 21 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp cut fees on its exchange-traded funds, seeking to gain market share for a three-year old product line that has badly lagged competitors.

Fees were slashed as much as 59 percent across Schwab's U.S. equity, international equity and bond ETFs starting September 20, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For example, the fee on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF dropped to 0.07 percentage points from 0.17 points previously.

The move comes as low-priced ETF leader Vanguard Group has been gaining market share from higher priced rivals. BlackRock , the biggest ETF manager, said earlier this month it planned to cut fees on some of its funds to compete better against Vanguard.

Schwab managed just $6.7 billion in ETFs at the end of June, a fraction of the amounts overseen by market leaders. BlackRock's iShares unit oversaw $644 billion at the end of July, State Street $240 billion and Vanguard $216 billion, according to ETFGI LLP, a fund research firm based in London.

Like mutual funds, ETFs typically own a basket of assets such as stocks or bonds. But unlike mutual funds, which are priced only once a day, ETFs trade continuously on an exchange and reprice in real time.

The fee reductions were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.