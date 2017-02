(Corrects percentage in headline)

April 16 April 16 Charles Schwab Corp said on Monday its quarterly profit fell 20 percent from a year earlier, due in part to lower asset management fees and higher spending on compensation.

Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, earned $195 million in the first quarter, or 15 cents a share, compared with $243 million, or 20 cents a share, a year earlier. (Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)