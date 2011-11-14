* Daily average trades up 9 pct in Oct, up 37 pct for year
* Net new assets of $5 bln miss analyst's expectations
* Schwab's total client assets at $1.68 trillion
Nov 14 Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) said on
Monday its daily average trades rose 9 percent in October from
September and were up 37 percent from a year earlier, due to a
seasonal rise in mutual fund transactions on its OneSource
platform.
Schwab said its clients made an average of 509,500 trades
in the month, up from 466,800 in September and 371,700 in
October 2010. OneSource is a no-transaction fee mutual fund
market place, so the higher trading levels do not necessarily
reflect a jump in revenue for the month.
The trading results were better than expected, but the
company's net new assets from new and existing clients, at $5
billion, was "slightly disappointing," Joel Jeffrey, an analyst
at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a note to clients.
"We believe that the weakness in (net new assets) puts
increased pressure on the firm's performance for the remainder
of the quarter, which could also be negatively impacted by a
seasonal slowdown in activity due to the holidays," he said.
Jeffrey was expecting $8 billion per month in net new
assets during the fourth quarter.
Schwab's total client assets were $1.68 trillion at the end
of the month, up 11 percent from October 2010 and up 6 percent
from September 2011, helped by the rally in equities markets in
the month.
Rival brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O)
reported its trading numbers for October last week.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm said it had an average of
407,000 client trades per day in the month, up 12 percent from
a year earlier and up 4 percent from September. It ended
October with $405.2 billion in total client assets, up 10
percent from a year earlier and up 7 percent from September.
Shares of Schwab were down 2.4 percent at $12.06 on Monday
afternoon, while TD Ameritrade was down 1.2 percent at $16.92.
(Reporting by John McCrank in Toronto; Editing by Walden
Siew)